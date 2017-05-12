Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Friday served a legal notice of Rs10 billion fine to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over defaming the government through allegation that he was offered bribe to keep mum on the Panam Leaks case.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the PTI chief lied about a bribe offered to him to remain silent on the Panama Leaks case.

“Khan should validate his claim or apologise publicly within 14 days, else he should be ready for legal proceedings against him,” the PML-N leader said.

The legal notice sent by Hamza’s counsel reads, “Imran Khan through his allegation attempted to damage social and political reputation of Sharif family.”

It should be recalled here that Khan had claimed to be offered Rs10 billion for staying silent on Panamagate case by one of the close aides of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

He had reiterated that Rs10 billion was just the starting amount of the offer while claiming that the middleman was also offered two billion rupee on successful negotiations.

The PML-N has demanded Khan to disclose the name of the person who carried offer to him on which the PTI chairman had earlier stated that over disclosure of the name, the person could face the wrath of the rulers, as what he had said, the ruling party was not a democratic party but a group of fascists scapegoating others to safeguard their personal interests.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif also sent a legal notice to Imran Khan on Monday for labeling bribe allegations on him.

The CM Punjab, in the letter sent through his lawyer, has also asked the PTI chief to apologise within 14 days, else the matter would be taken to court of law.