A Indian diplomat was caught taking a picture of an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge with his cellphone during a court hearing today.

Piyush Singh, first secretary at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, snapped three photos inside the court, including a picture of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, during the hearing of a case filed by a Pakistani man, Tahir Ali, seeking the high court’s intervention to meet his Indian national wife Uzma.

When courtroom officials brought the incident to the notice of the IHC judge, he ordered confiscation of Singh’s cellphone. Terming it a serious violation of the court decorum, the IHC judge ordered the Indian diplomat to submit a written apology before the court after Singh verbally apologised for the said incident. However, later the diplomat issued a written apology. The court accepted his apology and warned him not to repeat the act.

“I fully apologise for the attempt of using mobile in court by mistake. It is requested that I may kindly be pardoned for this,” said Singh in his statement.

Earlier, Uzma requested the court for an exemption to report police and permission to go back to her motherland. “I want to go back to India to meet my ailing daughter,” she told the court.

The twisting tale of the Indian girl and the Pakistani national could have been just another love story had it not stuck in reverse just after they got married.