ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost Thursday said that Iran has not asked for consular access to the detained Indian spy in Pakistan Kulbhushan Jadhav.

During a reception at the Italian Embassy, the Iranian envoy to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost clarified his country’s position on the issue, saying Iran has nothing to do with Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Mehdi Honardoost added that Iran has not demanded or requested any consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan.

Elaborating further, he maintained, the news items claiming any such demand made by Iran are false and baseless. He said that such news items have been part of campaign to harm Pak-Iran ties.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Secretary Tehmina Janjua stated that no request has been received from the Iranian government for the consular access to Indian spy.

Making more clarification, she said as why Iran would ask for the consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, as it is not their issue. “No such contact has been made by the Iranian side,” he added.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy and a serving Indian Navel Officer has been awarded death sentence by a Field Court Martial General (FCGM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) for espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan. Recently, media reported that Iran has asked for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, as during investigations the RAW agent has confessed planning to target Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran.

–Anwer Abbas is a Waqt News correspondent