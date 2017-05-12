NOORPUR THAL - Jamaat-e-Islami Khushab District Ameer Malik Muhammad Waris Jasra has expressed concern over the sudden rise in the prices of the food items, holding the administration responsible for "what he called" lawlessness.

Talking to media, he said the upward spiral in the prices of chicken, vegetables and fruits is nerve-breaking for the general public. He said that the prices of daily-use items have gone beyond the reach of the common man, although holy month of Ramazan is around the corner. The sudden price hike during the last week has made life difficult even for the middle class. The traders are fleecing the people but there is none to check their "highhandedness."