ISLAMABAD:- Convener Peace Jirga in Balochistan and Khilji National Movement Chairman Lala Yousuf Khan Khilji on Thursday announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party after a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari. Lala Khilji appreciated the former president’s vision and love for the people of Balochistan and requested him to visit Quetta which Zardari accepted, said a PPP statement.–STAFF REPORTER

Lala Khilji said that Aghaz-e-Huqqoq-e-Balochistan was a great service for people of the province, and allowing China to operate Gawadar Port was his vision which culminated in the Pakistan China Economic Corridor project.

He reposed full confidence in the leadership of Zardari. Agha Nasir Ali, Senator Sardar Ali Khan and Senator Qayyum Soomro was also present.