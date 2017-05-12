CHAMAN: Life in Chaman is coming back to routine after the attack of Afghan forces on Pakistan’s census team. Bab-e-Dosti has partially reopened for the women, children and sick people on eighth day.

The census activities are progressing in Chaman apart from Kili Luqman, Kili Jahangir and other villages bordering Afghanistan. Locals are forced to live in the temporary camps built five kilometers away from the border.

According to sources, North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) supply line, Afghan transit trade and pedestrian locomotion between Pakistan and Afghanistan, all are still suspended.