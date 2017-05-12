PESHAWAR - Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Farooq Naser handed over cheques worth Rs4.84 million to the provincial government and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had recovered public money misappropriated from the compensation amounts for victims of bomb blasts in Dera Ismail Khan. As per details, the federal government had announced different amounts of compensation for the deceased and injured. However, at the time of distribution, names of victims included in the lists were replaced with other persons and the genuine victims were deprived from compensation.

During the course of inquiry, the accused accepted his guilt and returned the looted money. The Director General NAB handed over a cheque worth Rs2.77 million to Raza Ullah, Additional Secretary Finance KP.

Similarly, an amount of Rs810,269 was recovered from Asmat Ullah, contractor of Lakki Marwat. During the course of investigation, the accused accepted his guilt and returned the looted money.

NAB’s Wapda Recovery Cell, which pursues electricity bill defaulters, especially industrial consumers, had recovered an amount of Rs1.26 million from industrial electricity bill defaulters and handed over to Allah Nawaz, Additional Director (Commercial), PESCO by the Director General NAB (KP).

The DG NAB (KP) on the occasion assured the general public that the bureau would continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure recovery of looted money from the culprits and return to its rightful heirs.