BAHAWALPUR - During the crackdown on illegal hunters throughout the Punjab, accused Noor Nabi also known as Shami Daha was arrested from Fort Abbas.

A Wildlife Department team checked Noor Nabi at the picket established near Yazman's Cholistan area to stop illegal hunting. When he was asked to be frisked he refused to do so and started misbehaving with the staff and threatened them of dire consequences on which the wildlife staff got a case registered at the police station for interfering in the government affairs and threatening the staff.

After his bail plea was denied by the High Court, the Department of Wildlife officials arrested him from the court and handed him over to the police. According to Wildlife Department's raiding team, Noor Nabi was wanted in several cases of illegal hunting and 14 challans were made against him. He had already served a sentence in different cases.