A high-level security meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Resolute Support Mission held in Rawalpindi on Friday discussed measures for improving military to military coordination and operation.

The Afghan delegation was led by its Director General Military Operations Major General Habib Hesari and Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Christopher Haas represented Resolute Support Mission while Pakistan was represented by DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

During the trilateral meeting, the delegates stressed the need to defeat militants through complementary efforts in respective areas of operations.

Later, during a bilateral meeting of Pak-Afghan officials, Chaman incident, border management and measures to curb cross-border illegal movement were also discussed.

Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral interactions at multiple tiers through different command and staff channels.