Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued a statement which carried a warning for all TV channels against airing unverified news or analysis themed around the Pakistan Army or its relationship with the civilian government.

In the latest statement, Pemra made it clear that all news and current affairs TV channels, including its employees, panellists and anchorpersons, shall not divulge in discussing unverified news or analysis pertaining to Pakistan's civil-military relations without confirmation from the concerned institution.

In a Tweet the regulator stated:

ٹی وی چینلز فوج اور قوم کےدرمیان اختلافات پیدا کرنے سے باز رہیں، پیمرا کا انتباہ pic.twitter.com/n6SsKkhYXb — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) May 12, 2017

The content, Pemra maintains, would be especially problematic if it accuses the military of something, tarnishes its "image", or if it encourages anyone to take extra-constitutional measures.

The press release stated, "Those found in violation of the new Pemra guideline would be charged under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002."

On Thursday, the Pemra chairman was assured of the Army chief's support in dealing with threats that the media watchdog employees were allegedly facing.