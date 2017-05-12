ISLAMABAD - The offices of the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa have taken notice of the threats to PEMRA employees and contacted Chairman PEMRA, Absar Alam assuring him full support in this regard.

They have further conveyed that strict action will be taken against those who are creating hurdles in establishing the writ of PEMRA.

This was shared by PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam during the Regional General

Managers (RGM) conference held at the PEMRA headquarters here on Thursday. This is a welcoming step and investigations are already underway, he told the meeting.

Chairman PEMRA had addressed a Press conference on May 8, 2017 and had revealed about the threats to the employees of the electronic media regulator. In that Press conference, he had also appealed to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to provide security to the staff of PEMRA.