ISLAMABAD:- Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Thursday. The air chief apprised the prime minister of the professional excellence and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said an official statement. The prime minister appreciated the role of the PAF in safeguarding Pakistan’s air frontiers and lauded its role in the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the country, it said.–Staff Reporter