Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted by Supreme Court (SC) to probe Panama Leaks case, has started reviewing asset details of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif.

According to the documents submitted by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PM Nawaz has no property abroad but he took Rs 20 crore from Hussain Nawaz in 2015 in the form of dollars and euros.

The cost of the premier’s Jati Umra building was shown as Rs 40 lac in the documents while he had declared as many as seven bank accounts under his name.

During the meeting headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director-General Wajid Zia, JIT that also includes State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Amer Aziz, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) Bilal Rasool, Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Brigadier Nauman Saeed, Military Intelligence’s (MI) Brigadier Kamran Khursheed and Director of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Irfan Mangi has started process of inspecting the authenticity of the provided information.

Earlier, JIT had asked NAB to provide complete record of the Hudaibya Paper Mills case whereas the Terms of Reference (ToRs) were also reviewed.

It is to be mentioned here that investigation team will submit a progress report after every two weeks to the apex court whereas it is also supposed to complete probe within two months.