MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday ordered the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir to announce on Friday (today) the much delayed examination results of all the classes of the Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College, (MBBSMC) Mirpur.

The prime minister, who is currently on two-day visit of Mirpur district, issued these directives over the protest by the Medical College students at the Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital during his visit to the hospital. The prime minister issued the directives to Director General Health Dr Bashir Chaudhry to immediately convey to the AJK University for announcing the results of the examinations by May 12 in all circumstances.

MBBS Medical College is affiliated with the public-sector AJK University. The results of final year and other subordinate classes examinations were to be announced about four months ago. But because of the alleged mismanagement on the part of both the college and the AJK University, the results of the examinations conducted by the MBBS Medical College Mirpur could not be announced on time despite the passage of about four months, the demonstrating college students informed the prime minister.

It may be mentioned here that the AJK State Government Health Authorities have principally decided to affiliate all the three public-sector medical colleges including MBBS Medical College Mirpur and rest of one each in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot with the state-run University of Health Sciences Punjab to ensure the establishment of due credibility of all the above three medical colleges of AJK.

The State Health Department's top authorities have also reportedly moved to probe the induction of the current faculty of all the above three state-run medical colleges in Azad Jammu Kashmir with prime focus to ascertain the eligibility of the current faculty to perform the academic activities in line with the criteria set by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). It is the regulatory authority of the private and public sector medical and dental colleges in Pakistan including Azad Jammu & Kashmir.