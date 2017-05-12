London - British Broadcasting Corporation has claimed on Thursday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in confidence over his recent meeting with Indian tycoon Jindal.

The BBC report asserts that the civil leadership has branded informal meeting with the business tycoon who also has close terms with Indian premier Narendra Modi, backchannel diplomacy to defuse tensions with the neighbouring country.

According to BBC, Jindal called on PM Nawaz with backing of the top Indian authorities. Reportedly, the army chief had taken army officials in confidence over the meeting that came as backchannel diplomacy.

However, it should be mentioned here that issue pertaining to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav would not be a subject of discussion at any level, the army has cleared.

On April 28, it was reported that the Indian businessman held a sitting with Prime Minister of Pakistan in Murree.





Monitoring Desk