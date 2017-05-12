BAHAWALPUR - Police are fully prepared to deal with terrorists, their facilitators, law violators, and wanted criminals to provide security for the people, said the regional police officer (RPO).

RPO Idrees Ahmad was addressing a meeting of Police Officers held in connection to check the security arrangements in three districts for the first four months of 2017 under the National Action Plan.

During the meeting, the RPO was briefed that in the first four months of 2017, actions were taken under National Action Plan as 508 cases have been registered in violation of Sound System Act from which 562 accused were arrested, 257 were sentenced. In cases against wall chalking throughout the region, 100 cases were registered from which 75 have been arrested and presented before the court.

In the crackdown on illegal weapon holders throughout the region, 848 cases were registered from which 847 alleged criminals were booked.

The police recovered 2 anti-aircraft guns, 1 hand grenade, 35 Kalashnikovs, 92 rifles, 200 guns 12 bore, 513 pistols and 31,646 bullets.

In dealing with negligence regarding the security of important and sensitive installations, 168 cases were registered form which 172 persons were arrested and 112 punished.

In violation of temporary tenant law throughout the region, 315 cases were registered and 367 persons arrested including 153 house owners, 71 tenants and 158 hotel managers.

Throughout the region, 2,477 search operations of different types were conducted and 2,760 locations searched under National Action Plan. During the operations, 41,207 persons were checked while 492 suspicious persons were arrested, 33 cases were registered and heavy amount of narcotics was recovered.