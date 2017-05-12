SWABI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak claimed on Thursday that a survey conducted in all the twenty-five districts of the province suggested that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would form next government in KP.

He was addressing a gathering organised in the honour of Fazal Wadood Khan at Kalabat village. The chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would achieve a thumping victory in 2018 general elections.

He alleged that health and education badly suffered during the governments of rival political parties, adding that they spread the menace of corruption and flagrantly violated merit in appointments. Khattak, while criticising the religious parties, questioned that what they had done for the religion.

He said that they brought revolutionary changes in many sectors and contributed much more than the 70 years contribution of other political parties who failed to carry out welfare-oriented projects. If they had really worked for the people there would be a prosperous scenario in the province, he said. In fact they had given importance to their own interests over that the people, he said.

The chief minister further said that leaders of various political parties had started quitting their parties and were joining PTI due to its leadership’s result-oriented policies. “We need honest leaders and workers who would fulfil the agenda of the party,” he said.

He said that PTI-led government introduced result-oriented reforms in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). As result of changes in the system, brain drain has been reversed and the highly-skilled and educated people are coming back to the province, he claimed.

The government appreciates the spirit of the people to play their due role in the progress of the province, he said. About health and education sector reforms he said that when PTI assumed power in KP, these sectors were on the top of its agenda and they were happy that the pledges made with the people during the last general election had been fulfilled. Much more progress would be made in the remaining tenure of the government, he assured.

The chief minister said that they had taken numerous steps for ensuring strong institutions, using the provincial resources for the public welfare and eradicating the menace of corruption.

Asad Qaisar, Speaker KP Assembly said on the occasion that the PTI would emerge victorious in elections 2018 because they had delivered according to the expectations of the people who voted them to power. He also spoke in detail about the various projects started by PTI-led provincial government in Swabi. “All the development projects initiated in the district would be completed before the end of the tenure of the government,” he said.

The speaker further said that everybody knew that PTI-led government had established Women University Swabi and Gajju Khan Medical College. Both these projects were longstanding demands of the local, he said.

KP Health Minister Shahram Khan said in his speech that they had increased the number of doctors in public-sector hospitals from 2,300 to 6,500, while free medicines were being provided to the poor people and sehat insaf cards had been introduced. “Our contribution in health was so tremendous that now other provinces are copying us,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Wadood praised the PTI-led provincial government for launching various development projects in the district. “I have joined the PTI for its pro-people policies, result-oriented approach and Imran Khan’s struggle and campaign against the menace of corruption,” he said.

Earlier, Wadood, who was president of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Swabi, but left it in Dec 2013, announced joining PTI along with his supporters.

Wadood is a leading entrepreneur who contested election for provincial assembly in 2002 and National Assembly in 2008 on QWP’s tickets but failed to win. For the last few years he remained aloof from politics.

It has been learnt when Pervez Khattak was provincial president of the then Pakistan People’s Party (Sherpao), he had lured Wadood to join the PPP (S) and now once again persuaded him to join PTI.

MNA Usman Khan Tarakai, MNA Aqibullah Khan, PTI’s district president Anwar Haqdad Khan and various other leaders attended the gathering.

