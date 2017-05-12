ZAFARWAL - PML-N MPA Ch Awais Qasim stated that the government has released Rs40 million for the establishment of Rescue 1122 centre here in tehsil Zafarwal.

Talking to media, he said that a building for the rescue office will be built at a cost of Rs14.5 million and work on the project has already been started. Vehicles and other equipment will also be purchased for fire-brigade and other emergency situations such as floods, storms and earthquakes. He pointed out that the establishment of the rescue service will help ensure timely transfer of patients to hospitals. He said the government is making all-out efforts to provide the public with all basic necessities of life.

RESPONSIBILITY REMINDED

Every Pakistani is responsible for working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, a local lawmaker said. Addressing participants of 15-day Khatm-e-Nabuwat course here at village Auncha Kalaan, he advised the participants to follow teachings of Islam in this world and hereafter. He also advised them to avoid getting involved in sectarian conflicts, saying it is a serious threat to stability of country and Islam.

International Khatam-e-Nabuwat president and MPA Maulana Ilyas Chinioti and Maulana Ilyas Ghumman spoke on the occasion.