ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday said that the investigations of FIA had revealed that 100 billion rupees were laundered abroad from Pakistan during 2005 to 2008 in infamous Khanani and Kalia case.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting at the interior ministry, the minister called the Khanani and Kalia case as unbelievable, saying the government was properly pursuing it. “We have written to the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) in this connection,” the minister said.

The accused in the case, registered by FIA in 2008, even got acquittal as they in connivance with the officials got record of the case disappeared, the minister said. We have had to register a fresh case through another angle after the case again came into limelight when Altaf Khanani was sentenced to prison in the United States. FIA has revealed the proof of 1.4 million transactions in the case and a Dubai-based company was partner of the crime in this case, he said.

FIA in 2008 had registered a case against the directors of Khanani and Kalia International (KKI), one of the largest foreign exchange companies in the country, on charges of money laundering and illegal transfer of money. Javed Khanani and Munaf Kalia were one of the directors of KKI.

Replying a host of questions on the recent differences between the civilian and military leadership on implementation of the report of Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said, the differences or misunderstanding were on the procedure of implementation of the report and not on the substance of the findings of it.

“The difference were procedural and not on the substance of the report,” he added. “It wasn’t as big issue as it was made out to be,” he said, adding the issue should not be blown out of proportion in the context of civil-military relations as it stood settled now. All stakeholders were included in the inquiry committee, he said. Describing the civil-military relations as sensitive in nature, he said, there should be no politics on it. “You shouldn’t make a joke of civil-military relations,” the interior minister advised the press.

“If the government wanted to hide something, it wouldn’t have made committees twice to probe the matter,” Nisar claimed and added that the findings of the report were unanimous in nature. I think that directive of the Prime Minister to the ministries concerned for implementation of the Dawn Leaks report should not have been circulated in the media as this caused confusion between the civilian and military leadership. “And the issue was rectified through a notification issued by the interior ministry the other day as the recommendations of the committee were made public in their original language,” he said.

Unfortunately an atmosphere was created that perhaps military and civilian were face to face on it. The committee decided on the basis of available evidence and not on the wishes of anyone, he said. He added that the interior ministry was writing letters for the implementation of all recommendations. “Some got more punishment or some less punishment, all was done in the light of the recommendations and government was not responsible for it,” he again said advising they should now move ahead.

Criticising some TV anchors, he said, his remarks made during an address to labourers in Wah Cantt were even interpreted in the context of civil- military differences.

Sensitising the media about the vital decisions taken by the interior ministry recently, Chaudhry Nisar said that it had been decided to withdraw the condition of no objection certificate (NoC) for the foreign tourists visiting Gilgit-Baltistan in a move to facilitate them. A notification is being issued but diplomats, employees of INGOs, researchers and foreign employees of projects being executed in the area would have to get prior security clearance. This waiver is only for tourists, he said.

On the issue of blockade of CNICs, the minister said, 1,74000 CNICs issued to confirmed aliens had been blocked permanently while 1,56,440 suspected CNICs had been unblocked out of the total 3,53,000 blocked CNICs.

However, the permanently blocked card holders have been given one time right of appeal and temporality unblocked card holders would have to give their proof of citizenship before the verification committee. We have cancelled 33,000 Pakistani passports issued to foreigners and no one appealed against the decision. Out of 1,74,000 CNIC holders, 3,000 people have voluntarily returned the citizenship and 10,000 CNICs holders were those who have also registered themselves as Afghan refugees. “After that no card would be blocked before issuing a notice to him/her.”

The minister said that a shameful industry was doing illegal business of human organs transplantation in the country and the government had included this crime in the schedule of FIA after hectic efforts. The role of some doctors is also shameful. We have now decided to get the subject of food adulteration included in the schedule of FIA and in the first stage, the imported food items are being included in the schedule of FIA. The local items would be included after the consultations with the provinces. We have got complaints that imported food items including chocolates have been found expired and toxic. It is millions of dollars of business. FIA would launch countrywide crackdown on substandard imported food stuff soon, he said.

Chaudhry Nisar told reporters that his ministry would soon hold a seminar on the hazards due to rays emitting out of the cellular companies towers installed in the residential areas. We will invite all stakeholders and this issue would also be included in the schedule of FIA.

FIA has recovered 2.48 billion rupees from petroleum companies on account of petroleum levies. He said that petroleum exploration companies were misappropriating billions of rupees for not depositing the money into the exchequer of government as required under the law, he said. FIA will proceed in the matter soon, he added.

Talking on the issue of human trafficking, the minister said that most of the human trafficking was done through Pak-Iran border but a lot of efforts had been made in the past more than one year to stop this practice. Red Bok had been activated, he said and added that Gujranwla Division had the highest number involved in the illegal business of human trafficking.

On the issue of Pakistan’s efforts to get issued red warrants of MQM founder Altaf Hussain through Interpol, the interior minister said the required documents were being sent to the Interpol by mid of June as the government had sought one month extension to it for submission of documents.

