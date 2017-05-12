Security Forces destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle entering Pakistan from Afghanistan on Friday.

Assistant Political Agent in Parachinar, Shahid Ali Khan said that terrorists were attempting to sneak an explosive-laden vehicle from the Paktia province in Afghanistan into Pakistan to target Jashan-e-Zahoor Imam Mehdi (AS) rally in Parachinar.

Levies personnel intercepted the vehicle at Borki checkpost near the border. In the exchange of fire the vehicle was destroyed.

Kurram is the most sensitive tribal area and has been the key route of terrorist infiltration into Pakistan.