ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has issued directives to the Ministry of Interior and the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the inclusion of Ehsanullah Ehsan, a former spokesperson for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as an accused in the Malala Yousafzai attack case.

Similar directives have also been issued to the KP Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In a letter addressed to the federal interior ministry, KP home ministry and the IGP, committee chairman Rehman Malik said that since the TTP had claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack on Malala at the time when Ehsan was the spokesperson for the militant group, he should be included in the investigation.

“Since the responsibility of attack on Malala Yousafzai was claimed by Taliban that was announced by their then spokesperson Ehsanullah Ihsan who is now in the custody of security forces and has made many serious revelations particularly that behind terrorism (in Pakistan) there is involvement of India, Afghanistan and other countries. Therefore, it is important to investigate the motives behind the attack on Malala Yousafzai and if any country was involved or not,” says the letter.

It says that the name of the former TTP spokesperson may be included in the FIR of attack on Malala Yousafzai for further course of the investigation. “A Joint Investigation Team should be constituted to interrogate him as he has the first-hand information of the case. The progress of the previous investigation and details of the FIR and statements of Malala Yousafzai, her parents, her colleagues and other witnesses may be put before the JIT,” the letter concludes.