SUKKUR: Sukkur Jail’s superintendent was suspended for acting as a facilitator for militants today according to reported.

Nasir Khan, Sukkur Jail’s superintendent, was contacted by imprisoned Tehreek-e-Taliban commander, Fazil. According to sources, data of phone calls made by Fazil from Nasir Khan’s official phone number has been collected.

Inspector General of Prisons Sindh had brought to Sindh Home Department notice on May 5 about the activities of Nasir Khan. Sindh Home Department suspended Nasir Khan and started investigation.