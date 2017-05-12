QUETTA: Intelligence agencies have arrested an alleged helper of the Sehwan shrine bombing during an operation in Uthal area of Balochistan.

Tahir, the arrested suspect, is suspected of transporting the suicide bomber from Uthal to Sehwan.

It is suspected that he has also worked for Abdul Hafeez Pandrani, a leader of the Hafeez Brohi group which is affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ). They have now joined Daesh as per reports.

According to police and intelligence agencies, suspect Pandrani to be the mastermind of the Sehwan bombing.

Earlier this year February 16, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the shrine of saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh, killing atleast 90 people and injuring many more.

According to intelligence agencies they have arrested six suspected facilitators in an operation in the bordering areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Those arrested were involved in facilitating in the Sehwan blast and belong to the Hafeez Brohi group of LEJ.