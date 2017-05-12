Sheikhupura - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Machar Wali, the native village of 13-year-old victim Irfan whose hand was chopped off by a landlady for demanding food, and expressed solidarity with the family here on Thursday.

The right hand of the victim had been chopped off in fodder cutting machine by landlady Shafqat Bibi when the boy demanded food prior to arranging fodder for the cattle. The woman at which got infuriated and along with her brother Zafar Tarar chopped off his hand in the machine. The family had tried its best to get register the case in Safdarabad Police but due to influential position and dishonest police, he could not get justice.

Later, the family approached the court which directed DPO Sheikhupura Sarfraz Virk to get registered the case forthwith against the accused. The CM while talking to the family members assured them that the accused would be dealt with sternly and justice according to law would also be provided for them. The chief minister on the occasion handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 million to the grieved family, and said that an artificial hand would be provided for the victim Irfan free of cost while all other educational expanses of the victim's brother and sister would be afforded by the Punjab government.

The chief minister reprimanded the attitude of the police for not registering the case against accused in time. He said that the mother of the victim had to travel to police station after covering about 10 km distance many time but Safdarabad police SHO Wajih Shah did not bother to oblige her. The CM also initiated an inquiry headed by RPO Sargodha to probe the matter. He also directed that the inquiry team would stay in the village till the completion of the report. Supreme Court Chief Justice Mr Saqib Nisar has also taken suo motu notice of the incident and sought comprehensive report from the police as soon as possible. Chairperson of Foreign Affairs Committee Dr Attiya Inaytullah is expected to visit the aggrieved family on Friday (today). She also offered all possible compensation to the victim family.

Meanwhile, Karachi-based philanthropist Junaid Nazeer has offered to provide the medical treatment for the boy, and said he would be sent to UK for necessary surgery. All the expanses in this connection would afforded by him, he said.