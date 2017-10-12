Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan has said that continuity of the democratic process is the only solution of all problems being faced by the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, he said PML-N government believes in practical steps for development instead of politicking on non-issues.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the PTI has failed to resolve problems of the people of province.

Senator Mushahid Ullah said the PML-N government is developing infrastructure for better transportation under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other projects.