Bailable arrest warrants for cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi in the Qandeel Baloch murder case were issued by the Judicial Magistrate.

Arrest warrants were issued by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Pervez Khan for the cleric after Investigation Officer Noor Akbar said Mufti Qavi had not been appearing in court and did not cooperate during the investigation.

On the other hand, Qavi approached the court to secure bail before arrest. Against a surety bond of Rs100,000, District and Sessions Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan approved the cleric's pre-arrest bail until Oct 17.

Mufti Qavi’s name had been included in Qandeel Baloch’s case by the police on the request of her father, Muhammad Azeem.