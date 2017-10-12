KARACHI - A local court on Wednesday awarded an unusual punishment to a man for hitting a policeman with his motorbike, reported a private TV channel. The court ordered the culprit to stand at a traffic signal for two hours, once a week for a whole year holding a placard about speed awareness.

Muhammad Qasim was convicted of rashly riding a motorbike and injuring a police constable deployed for former president Pervez Musharraf’s movement on September 27, 2015. Twelve years later, a city court handed the rather unusual punishment.

One suspect was acquitted while another was ordered to hold a placard every Friday for two hours outside the residence of Quaid-e-Azam. The placard will be inscribed with “Be careful. Negligence and reckless driving is fatal.”

He was also fined 50,000 rupees. The court also ordered the Section Officer of the Traffic Police to monitor and regularly submit a report.