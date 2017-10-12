ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khurram-Dastgir Khan has expressed the hope that Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations will continue to evolve.

The federal minister, while talking to Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost here on Wednesday welcomed the dignitary and expressed good wishes for the Iranian political and military leadership.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and regional situation.

Khurram-Dastgir Khan, the federal minister also highlighted the important role of Pakistan as a stabilising factor for regional security.

He further said that regional cooperation was essential to attain sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in the region.

The federal minister mentioned that personnel of the armed forces of both the countries might avail courses in each other’s training institutions. The ambassador felicitated the federal minister on assuming the portfolio of the defence minister.

He emphasised that there existed huge potential of collaboration between the two countries. The ambassador acknowledged the substantial collaboration, which already exists between Pakistan and Iranian naval forces.

He further said that the overall trend of strengthening relations was positive.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz Ambassador Erik Beishembiev also called on the defence minister.

The minister apprised the delegates of the capabilities of the Pakistan's defence industry and products and services of defence production establishments. The ambassador of Kyrgyzstan expressed keen interest to explore and avail opportunities of Kyrgyz armed forces personnel in Pakistan.

He also showed interest in the vast potential of the Pakistan's defence industry.