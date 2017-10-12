LAHORE: Detailed list of Pakistani and Indian prisoners and fishermen who are lodged in jails of Pakistan and India has been released by the Aaghaz-e-Dosti, a cross-border friendship initiative, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The list made available in public portal and comprises names, FIR details and status of the prisoners as on July 1, 2017. The details are based on the list exchanged between the two countries regularly under a bilateral agreement, signed in 2008.

The recent list was exchanged on July 1, 2017. The Aaghaz-e-Dosti is releasing these lists since 2014 as an effort towards sensitising people towards importance of peace building, to make information on public portal as family members, human rights activists and advocates on both sides can get benefit from the list.

First ever effort was made in the year 2014 and since then the initiative do efforts to release this list. With the list available on its blog, a brief analysis has also been shared. As on July 1, 2017, there were total 52 prisoners (civil) and 494 fishermen who are believed to be Indians and were lodged in various jails of Pakistan.

As many as 263 prisoners (civil) and 78 fishermen who are believed to be Pakistanis were lodged in various jails in India. Among the total 494 Indian fishermen who were lodged in Pakistani jails have been completed their sentence while still in jail. Among them, nationality status is not confirmed for 417 (approx 85%) fishermen.

In the total 52 prisoners, 39 persons (75%) have been completed their sentence but could not be released yet. Among these 39 who have completed their sentence, the nationality is not confirmed for 37 persons. In addition, there are three persons who are under trial and nationality status not confirmed.

There are five women and two persons who are deaf and dumb were also included. At least 10 persons who completed their sentence even before 2010, could not be released yet due to ‘unidentified’ nationality.

In Indian side, from the list of total 78 Pakistani fishermen, 61 are still under trials whereas 17 have completed their sentence. Except for four persons whose repatriation was shows as ‘in progress’, nationality confirmation is shown awaited for 74 persons.

There are total 263 prisoners (civil) are in Indian jails who are believed to be Pakistanis. Among these, 60 have completed their sentence, 115 are under trials, 67 are undergoing sentence, no offence registered and nationality not confirmed on 15, three persons acquitted and three on death sentence.

Those who are undergoing sentence include 23 persons who are awarded life sentence. Those who have completed sentence include 12 for whom repatriation was in progress, while for 43 nationalities confirmation was awaited and for five, NOC was not available from respective state government.

In the total list, four women and two deaf and dumb persons also included. At least seven persons are those who have completed sentence before 2010 but could not be released due to nationality not confirmed. At least 22 persons are under trials since the year 2008. The Aaghaz-e-Dosti urged Pakistan and India to address the issues of prisoners and fishermen who could not be released due to nationality issue.

“In both the countries, issues of prisoners and fishermen must be dealt on humanitarian ground in cases where relief can be provided by respective governments. It is also wondering that Hamid Nehal Ansari who is an Indian citizen lodged in jail in Pakistan for whom Government of India officially talked with Pakistan after much campaigning by his parents has been shown as Nationality not confirmed,” the organisation said.