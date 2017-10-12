ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the Milli Muslim League (MML)’s application for registration as a political party.

The Ministry of Interior in a letter had asked the ECP to ban the newly-formed political party, arguing that it had ties to banned militant outfits.

Earlier, in the day, while hearing the MML lawyer’s arguments on the matter, the chief election commissioner repeatedly suggested that the party should clear its name with the interior ministry.

The MML’s counsel, on the other hand, questioned under which law the party should consult the interior ministry when it had fulfilled the set criteria of the ECP for any political party’s registration.

“The interior ministry’s letter mentions that the MML is backed by banned terrorist outfits,” the ECP chief commissioner pointed out. “The real terrorists are those who question the finality of prophethood,” the MML lawyer replied.

Raising red flags over MML’s registration as a political party, the interior ministry maintained that allowing such parties to flourish would fuel violence and extremism in domestic politics.

A senate panel had last month grilled the ECP for allowing the newly-formed political wing of the banned JuD group to take part in the September 17 by-election in NA-120, Lahore.

The commission’s officials, however, maintained that the applicant had contested the poll as an independent candidate, adding that it had sought clearance from the interior ministry.

Yaqoob Sheikh got 5,822 votes in the by-poll, surprising everyone.

In its fresh letter, the interior ministry told the ECP that it had decided not to support the MML’s registration on the basis of recommendations received from the Foreign Office and the intelligence agencies.

Referring to the ECP reminders, the ministry said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had ruled that both the JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) were proscribed organisations.