The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three human traffickers in Islamabad and recovered visas and passports from them on Thursday.

The FIA on complaint of Turkish embassy conducted operation in the federal capital.

During operation, three human traffickers identified as Khurram Sajjad, Muhammad Fiaz, both hailing from Mandi Bahauddin and Muhammad Arshad, resident of Lahore was arrested.

Visas, passports and other documents were recovered from possession of the detainees who used to send people abroad through illegal means.

Muhamamad Arshad was involved in providing fake Turkish visas to people against huge sum of money.

The detainees were being interrogated at concerned FIA police station.