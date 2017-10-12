LODHRAN-Rescue 1122 conducted a flag march in connection with National Disaster Awareness Day to create awareness among masses regarding safety measures in a calamity.

The flag march was led by District Officer (emergency) Dr Syed Majid Ahmed. It started from local Rescue 1122 office and after passing through Melad Chowk, Khanewal Bypass and Super Chowk, the participants returned to the rescue office where the march culminated. Ambulances, a fire truck and other rescue vehicles were also part of the march. Talking to media, Dr Majid said that the day is being observed in remembrance of material damages and lives lost in October 2005 earthquake. He added that raising awareness among masses is crucial to minimize damages incurred due to natural disasters.

He said that people should leave buildings and go to open grounds when quake jolts earth. In fire cases, people should leave buildings immediately using emergency exit, the DO emergency said. People should also help each other in calamity, he added.

He said that Rescue 1122 is fully equipped and prepared to counter any natural disaster. It is capable to provide best emergency services to people, he claimed.

Girls kidnapped at gunpoint

SIALKOT - Two young grils were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska tehsil here on Wednesday.

In village Darwaishkey-Satrah, some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Khalil's young sister Farah at gun point from her house.

Some unknown armed accused forcibly kdinapped local labourer Muhammad Aslam's young daughter N ate gunpoint from a local marriage hall, as she went there to attend a wedding ceremony there near Ara Stop-Motra, when the accused kidnapped her and fled away. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest or recovery.