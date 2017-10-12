MULTAN-Various delegations of traders and journalists remonstrated with Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana about their respective prolonged problems particularly the issue of Journalist Colony, uncleanliness and non-completion of uplift projects for many years.

The mediamen demanded that the Punjab governor take action for resolving their problems at the earliest. However, Rafiq Rajwana said that media was the most important part of the society as it creates awareness of the masses and plays key role in getting public problems resolved and giving feedback to the government departments.

Talking to newly elected office-bearers of Multan Union of Journalists led by President Rauf Maan and Secretary General Malik Shahadat here at Circuit House on Wednesday, the governor assured the journalists that all their issues including Journalist Colony deadlock would be resolved on priority basis. He said that the journalist community was highly respectable portion of the society. He asked the newly elected office-bearers of MUJ to take all fellow journalists along with them democratically.

Earlier, Talking to Dr Tahir Ameen, the vice chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), the governor asked him to put special emphasis on resolving problems being faced by students, boosting quality of education and promoting research. He added that the BZU was the most important educational institution of South Punjab which fulfilled all the academic needs of thousands of students. “We shall utilise all out resources to bring this institution at the top and get it recognised in the world,” he added.

The Governor said, “We need to put special emphasis on better upbringing of our youth for the sake of progress of South Punjab region. We need to educate them in those fields which contribute to the development of the country later on. Our institutions should make new inventions while keeping in view country’s needs. All of us needed to play role for turning varsities’ environment research oriented.”

He stressed upon the teachers to spend their energies on sharing their knowledge with the students. He was of the opinion that the teachers were the persons who craft the future of nations.

He said that the traders played key role in progress of the country and all out resources would be utilised to resolve the problems faced by them. He added that it was the responsibility of the government to offer peaceful and secure atmosphere to the trading community for business. He said that all government departments were ready to extend support to the traders.

Briefing the governor on the problems being faced by traders, the delegates pointed out that Sooraj Miani Road was dug four years ago for different development projects and it was still broken. They added that the broken road produced dust due to which traders fell sick while their businesses also got ruined. They demanded the government to issue order for immediate construction of Sooraj Miani Road, widening of road between Chowk Kumharanwala and Chungi No-9 as well as reconstruction of road leading to Railway crossing from Chowk Kumharanwala.