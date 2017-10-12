ISLAMABAD - The uncontrollable verbal brawl between the government and opposition in the Wednesday’s National Assembly session over ‘grabbing of the floor’ led to prorogue the proceedings of the house sine die.

The lawmakers from opposition PTI’ Shah Mehmood Qureshi and treasury benches’ Mehmood Achakzai were interested to speak on matters related to FATA on a same time after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s address in the house.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi had given the floor to Achakzai to speak on the issue but PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi insisted to give him the chance, arguing it was his party’s turn.

PKMAP Chief Achakzai in an emotional tone said he has the right to speak first as floor was given to him. “I would not allow you (Shah Mehmood Qureshi)...Please sit down,” he said asking the chair to prorogue the proceedings if he was not given a proper chance to speak.

Likewise, the lawmakers from PTI also kept demanding the floor from the chair (Deputy Speaker) in a loud voice ignoring request from PkMAP chief. A lawmaker from PTI, in the meanwhile, also tried to point out lack of quorum as around 70 lawmakers were present in the house.

The brawl and tense situation in the house was ended in a dramatic way as Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi preferred to read out ‘prorogation order’ of the 47th session of National Assembly.

But it was not end of the tense situation even after the prorogation of the house. Many of lawmakers from the government and opposition gathered around the speaker’s podium to further discuss the matter in loud voice for a few minutes and later dispersed.

Maulana demanded probe into the issue of ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwat’ clause:

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, on a point of order, said that there was a need of proper investigation into ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwat’ related clause in the bill passed from both the houses. “There is a need to ascertain the hidden facts behind the issue...It should be checked who was behind it,” JUI-F chief demanded the government.

About the passage of ‘Election act 2017’ from both houses, Maulana said that it was a ‘collective sin’ committed in the house. On it, PTI’s lawmakers rushed to raise voice that they did not support the bill at that time when it was ‘bulldozed’ in the house.

Maulana said that there was a need to reveal the facts behind the issue. He said JUI-F’s Senator Hafiz Hamdullah had tried to point out controversy on the clause related to ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwat’. He also lauded AML Chief Sheikh Rashid for pointing out the sensitivity of matter when the bill was passed. “The committee should thoroughly probe the matter on controversy,” he demanded.

About FATA issue, he said, tribal people from FATA should be given right to decide their future. “I am not against FATA merger with KP but this matter needs not to be resolved in haste,” he argued.

About FATA people public rally led by FATA MNA Shah G.Gul Afridi (few days before), he said tribal people from FATA were not in the rally. “Don’t hoodwink the people in this way,” he said claiming that genuine people from FATA would gather in Peshawar tomorrow’s rally.

MQM, PPP and PTI raised the issue of Steel Mills:

Lawmakers of PPP and MQM raised voice for not giving salaries and pensions to the employees of Steel Mills. “Government is not paying heed to the important matter of Steel Mills, as the employees are not given pension and salaries,” said MQM’s Muzamil Qureshi, on a point of order.

PPP’s Shazia Marri also supported the voice raised by MQM’s MNA. “We (PPP) also staged walkout from the proceeding in protest over government’s negligence,” he said.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government should resolve the issue of Steel Mills as soon as possible. However, PTI’s MNAs did not stage a walkout from the proceedings.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) list issue:

Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has clarified in detail that the IB list was ‘fake’. “Prime Minister has categorically termed the IB list fake,” he said mentioning that they would request the government to quash FIR against media. “We will not go for head on with media,” he said.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on a point of order, requested minister IPC to quash the FIR against media office.

PTI’s MNA Ali Muhammad, on a point of order, said a Pakistani was thrown before the lion by a citizen of Saudi Arabia. “A Saudi citizen had thrown a Pakistani labourer before a lion...The lion badly injured the person,” he said, saying that Pakistani government should contact with the Saudi government on this matter,” he demanded.

The call-attention notice regarding exploitation of street vendors by employees of CDA in the name of surprise check was not answered by the government. State Minister Talal Chaudhary was not prepared to answer the question and requested to put it agenda item in next session.