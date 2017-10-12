The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed outrage at the statement made by a parliamentarian from the ruling party in the National Assembly, targeting and calling for discriminatory actions to be taken against a religious minority group.

A statement issued by the Commission on Thursday said, “HRCP condemns in the strongest possible terms the targeting of any Pakistani religious minority group and any call for discriminatory behavior against any such group at a public forum.

Earlier, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Captain (r) Safdar stated that he will bring a bill in National Assembly to stop Ahmedis from being promoted to high ranks of Pakistan Army.

He also demanded to remove name of Dr. Abdus Salam from Physics Department of Quaid-e-Azam University.