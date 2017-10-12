Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that a bill for welfare and protection of journalists will be presented before the cabinet for approval next week.

While speaking at the meeting of Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha here Thursday, the minister said that the bill envisages the establishment of a welfare fund for the journalists in which government and the media owners will equally contribute.

Marriyum said, "Proposed bill has been prepared in consultation with the relevant stakeholders."