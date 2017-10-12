PESHAWAR - Former president Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak who could not bring change even in his hometown, Nowshera, could not change the entire province and the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Manki Sharif area of Nowshera, Zardari said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was trying to deceive the people, but he could not succeed in doing so. PPP KP President Humayun Khan, Senator Khanzada Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

The former president said he was not seeking any favour from Pakhtuns for helping them in securing their identity, as it was their right to have a proper name for their province, which could represent them. He said it was better to keep them loyal to Pakistan. He vowed that in future, the PPP would move side by side with Pakhtuns and resolve all of their issues.

He recalled PPP also gave economic empowerment to the poor women and widows of the country through Benazir Income Support Programme. If his party came to power again, free land would be given to homeless people, he promised.

The PPP co-chairman advised PTI to know the real problems of the people instead of showcasing their work. They should take practical steps for the uplift of the people, he stated.

Zardari, in his address, criticised PTI and ANP for their alleged interest-based politics at the cost of the people. He also claimed MQM and PTI had joined hands for power and supported each other in the Senate on various matters.

Commenting on Muslims’ plight, the former president said he had no words to describe the brutality Muslims in India and Myanmar were being meted out. They were being subjected to the worst torture, he lamented and claimed Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah were currently facing numerous challenges.

NNI adds: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said his purpose of addressing the people in NA-4 is not to seek votes.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference here, Asif Zardari said unlike PTI, he gave identity to Pakhtoons so that they could remain loyal to Pakistan.

He alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Awami National Party were striking deals to secure more votes in the Senate. Zardari alleged PTI was indulging in politics of ‘Muk Muka’ with PML-N. PTI had supported PML-N in the upper house, he contended. “PTI is doing the politics of show only,” he remarked. “Imran Khan claims that PTI is against the status quo, whereas it is colluding with PML-N,” the former president alleged.

Zardari and Imran Khan have been levelling allegations against each other publicly. Yesterday Imran stated that Zardari was given a clean chit by the former NAB chief. Zardari, on the other hand, called Imran an ‘innocent player’.