SIALKOT-All the 300 passengers remained safe when an Al-Riyadh-bound PIA flight which had taken off from Sialkot Airport made an emergency landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore due to the sudden appearance of smoke in the cargo of the aircraft early Wednesday morning.

According to PIA officials, the PIA's Al-Riyadh-bound flight (PK-755) took off from Sialkot international airport with 300 passengers and crew. The pilot suddenly saw the some smoke and flames in the cargo portion of the aircraft soon after the take-off.

He contacted the management of Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore and made an emergency landing there in a bid to avert any untoward incident. All the passengers remained safe there. Later, the passengers were shifted to the lounges of Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore by the PIA officials. The PIA's engineering staff thoroughly checked the aircraft by off loading all the cargo and after the necessary work the PIA engineers declared the aircraft fit to fly. After this, the passengers were boarded again on the aircraft which again took off for Al-Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) from Lahore safely, said the local PIA officials.