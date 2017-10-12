ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Commission on Enforced Disappearances Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said Wednesday that statistics of the missing persons were highly exaggerated.

He said claim made by Mama Qadeer about missing of 25000 people in Balochistan was not true.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar said, “Justice Javed Iqbal has said that to detain citizens without any law was intolerable”

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar proposed performance evaluation audit of the Commission on Enforced Disappearances in the light of the terms under which it was established and reporting the finding to the Senate committee which was agreed to by the committee.

He put forth the proposal in the requisitioned meeting of the Senate Committee on Human Rights on the performance of the commission during the past six years of its existence held here on Wednesday.

The meeting chaired by Senator Nasreen Jalil was attended by Senators Nisar Muhammad Khan, Sehar Kamran, Mufti Abdul Sattar, Mohsin Legahri and Farhatullah Babar.

He said that the performance evaluation in two critical functions of the commission is important. These are: One, “to fix responsibility on individuals or organisations responsible for enforced disappearances” and Two “to register or direct registration of FIR’s against those involved".

The PPP senator said that not only Pakistani citizens but lately foreign nationals, like the Turks recently, have disappeared mysteriously. A major reason is the failure to fix responsibility and register FIR against those involved even after recovery from illegal custody, he added.

The commission is appointed by the government and is not a judicial commission. As such performance evaluation is the responsibility of the government and oversight is function of the parliament, he said.

Babar also asked that the report of the first commission, set up in March 2010 through an order of the Ministry of Interior and which completed its work within a year, be also made public. The report, he said, might throw light on the sworn statements of hundreds of people. “This will facilitate the task ahead," he added.

The commission on enforced disappearances claims to have traced over two thousand missing persons over the last six years but there was no word whether it also recorded the statements of even one of the victims, he said. Many of the so called “recovered” were dead bodies, he said and asked, whether the commission initiated any investigation or prosecution of official involved?

He said that the commission had powers to “enter[ing] any building or place" and asked whether this power was used and offices of the accused agencies raided to collect incriminating evidence.

“If for some reasons the commission is not able to perform these two functions let us look into the reasons and empower it to be able to do so,” he said.

Babar also urged making public the report of the First Missing Persons Commission.

He proposed that the investigations be also carried out in the case of over 2000 Pakistani citizens recorded as “traced” by the commission and submit its findings to the committee within three months.

The PPP Senator said that the parliament also needed to fulfill its responsibility be criminalising enforced disappearances and providing for punishment to those involved and also compensation to the victims. The committee also asked the chairman of the commission to collect data on those in the internment centres and about the cases against them.