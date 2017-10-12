PESHAWAR:- An Accountability Court awarded three years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs10.57 million to a postmaster involved in embezzlement of pension funds. Alla-ud-Din and others illegally withdrew millions of public money under the garb of pension arrears and pocketed the same. It was further revealed that the accused processed a total of 545 illegal, fake and bogus cases of arrears of pensions, out of which, the accused issued 48 illegal and bogus authority letters.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 12-Oct-2017 here.
Man gets three years in jail for corruption
