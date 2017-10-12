PESHAWAR:- An Accountability Court awarded three years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs10.57 million to a postmaster involved in embezzlement of pension funds. Alla-ud-Din and others illegally withdrew millions of public money under the garb of pension arrears and pocketed the same. It was further revealed that the accused processed a total of 545 illegal, fake and bogus cases of arrears of pensions, out of which, the accused issued 48 illegal and bogus authority letters.–Staff Reporter