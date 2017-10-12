Islamabad - A briefing on Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was held on Wednesday at Prime Minister’s office with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, SAPM on Media Affairs Dr Mussadiq Malik, Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam and senior officials of Information Ministry and PEMRA were present during the meeting.

Chairman PEMRA briefed the Prime Minister about overall working of the authority and highlighted various issues concerning the mandate role of the organisation. During the briefing, the Prime Minister said that a strong, vibrant and responsible media has a critical role to play towards overall development of society, strengthening of the institutions, ensuring good governance and promoting basic values of the society.

He said that the present government firmly believes in independence of media and would continue to provide an enabling environment for the media to flourish and play even a greater role towards the nation building process.

TARIQ FAZAL CALLS ON PM

Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday briefed the prime minister on matters relating to his ministry. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed the need of sprucing up the functioning of the ministry and also directed the other parliamentarians who were present there to focus on the completion of public welfare-oriented projects in their respective constituencies so that the people could see the benevolence of the democratic order in the country.

The other parliamentarians who met the premier included MNAs Farhana Qamar, Sheikh Muhammad Akram, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Munir Azhar.

All these MPs briefed the premier on the development projects relating to their respective constituencies.