SARGODHA-Dead bodies of two youth who had gone missing from Faisalabad were recovered from the court of a house at 33-South village in the Kirana Police precincts here the other day.

According to police, Rizwan Javed (20) and his friend Yasin (35), residents of Ali Housing Society Faisalabad, had gone missing on October 8. A case was registered with Jhang Bazaar Police on the complaint of father of Rizwan Javeed. Police and relatives of two youth searched them everywhere but they could not be found. The other day, their dead bodies were recovered from the court of a house in 33-South village. Kirana Police told The Nation that two suspects Kashif and Umer had allegedly abducted and killed the youth and later buried their bodies in the courtyard of Kashif's house. The bodies had been shifted to Faisalabad for post-mortem, police said. The police also claimed to have arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.