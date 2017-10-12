ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee overseeing re-verification process of Nadra on blocked Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) Wednesday decided to introduce a constitutional amendment in the parliament to give legal status to Bengalis living in the country for many decades.

The parliamentary committee that met at the Nadra Headquarters in the chair of Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbsai held in depth deliberations to give a legal status to the Bengalis that are living in the country without any legal cover and are subject to persecution of law enforcement agencies and other state institutions because of their illegal stay in Pakistan.

The committee agreed on the recommendation to propose the constitutional amendment in the parliament to legalise the Bengalis — marginalised segment of society — once and for all, a spokesperson of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) said after the conclusion of the meeting.

The Ministry of Interior in January this year had formed an 18-member parliamentary committee headed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi to propose standard operating procedures to clear all CNIC blocked by the NADRA on the suspicions of having aliens.

Then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had got notified the committee following the plethora of complaints that NADRA had blocked a number of CNICs of Pakistanis, mostly from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the suspicion that they are foreigners. The committee was also tasked to oversee the re-verification campaign after NADRA notified a mechanism to clear blocked CNICs on its recommendations.

The Parliamentary Committee on the National Re-verification Programme also assessed the progress of District Level Committees (DLCs) and the status of implementation of mechanism, as approved by the parliamentary committee, for early and timely clearance of blocked CNICs by DLCs across the country. The committee lamented on the performance of DLCs terming it unsatisfactory and disappointing and called for speeding up the process to resolve the complex cases without further letup.

NADRA claims that it is dealing with 1,62,315 complex cases of blocked CNICS besides 1,55,385 routine cases of suspected CNICs who have been temporarily un-blocked for further verification. DLCs are handling the complex cases about which the authority says that these belong to confirmed aliens while NADRA itself is looking into the routine cases.

The committee held detailed deliberations on the progress and performance of DLCs and decided to ask the respective provincial governments to intervene and direct the heads of committees to start working on the mechanism for early and timely clearance of blocked CNICs within stipulated time frame. The committee also decided to direct the DLCs to resolve the complex cases within thirty days.

District-level committees were supposed to oversee the complex cases of blocked CNICs and subsequently verify and clear these cases within a specified time frame. Each DLC is headed by respective deputy commissioner as well as district police officer, an assistant director NADRA and each representative of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Meanwhile, DG (Operations) NADRA briefed the committee on overall progress made by authority on the non-complex cases (routine cases). NADRA under the SOPs is supposed to be temporarily cleared such cards within 6 days if the applicant’s case was filed within his/her own district, or 30 days if his/her case is filed outside the native district. The committee appreciated the performance and prompt tangible actions taken by NADRA and interior ministry in this regard. However, the committee desired that certain technical bottlenecks need to be removed so that the affected people can get maximum relief.

Those attended the meeting included Director General (Operations) NADRA along with other senior officers of the authority. The members of the parliamentary committee included Members of the National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan, Moulana Ameer Zaman, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Shaikh Salahuddin and Sahibzada Tariqullah.

