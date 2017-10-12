LAHORE - To declare Hassan and Hussain Nawaz absconders, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday pasted notices at Sharif family’s Jati Umra and Model Town residences.

The accountability court has also dispatched copy of notices on their London’s address whereas permanent arrest warrants would be issued for Nawaz’s children if they fail to appear before the accountability court within a month.

Notices dispatched state that process of property’s confiscation would start whereas permanent arrest warrants would also be issued within one month.

Nawaz Sharif and his two sons face corruption cases after an investigation into documents leaked from a Panama law firm indicated that Sharif and some of his family members had undisclosed assets abroad. Sharif was disqualified from office in July.





OUR STAFF REPORTER