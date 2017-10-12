National Accountability Court (NAB) presented two more witnesses in Ishaq Dar corruption case references at accountability court today.

The Finance Minister also appeared before the court. He was indicted in NAB references on holding'assets beyond the source of income' last month.

Two witnesses are Shahid Aziz of National Investment Trust (NIT) and Vice President of Al-Baraka Bank, Tariq Javed.

During his testimony, Tariq Aziz told the court that Ishaq Dar Rs 120million as fiance minister in 2015 but withdrew the amount after Panama Leaks case started in 2017.

Khawaja Haris, the lawyers of Ishaq Dar, raised the question on legitimacy of the documents presented by the witness.