ISLAMABAD - The federal government Wednesday opposed Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) power to free an accused under voluntarily returns law of NAO, 1999.

Section 25(a) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999, empowers chairman NAB to accept the offer by a person of voluntary return of the money illegally earned by him.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing a suo motu notice on voluntary returns in NAB cases. Former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali in September 2016 had taken notice on a note of Registrar containing the details of the observations of the two-member bench of the apex court.

The bench after hearing the attorney general asked him to submit his written reply regarding the matter and also directed Advocate Generals of all four provinces and Islamabad to file their respective replies by November 4.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashter Ausaf said that he has proposed to the federal government that voluntary return under section 25(a) of NAO should be made subject to approval by the court. “The amendment bill in this regard is pending before a Parliamentary Committee of NAB laws.

The AGP submitted that unlimited powers granted to the NAB chairman under the NAO is not right as there should have been proper mechanism for the chairman while exercising such powers.

He informed the court that he has also proposed that a person who makes voluntary return should be disqualified for a period of five years from holding any public office or running for elections he may also be dismissed from public service if he is a government servant.

The attorney general further told that he has also proposed that for the purposes of putting together voluntary return the law should also prescribe certain rules because unfettered powers of the chairman are opposed to public policy and also unfettered unbridled powers can be abused.

At the outset, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that the outcomes of the two [plea bargain and voluntary return] were different. He said that voluntary return of money is actually a confession of the crime; however, the accountability laws relating to it change its nature from being a crime to a case of good intentions.

He said after the inquiry begins, chairman NAB writes to the accused, asking him to return the money, adding the accused is offered a scheme which allows him to continue earning illegally and keep returning the money earned to the anti-graft body.

Justice Azmat said the court cannot keep its eyes close regarding the matter, adding the duplicity in NAB law could be judged from the fact when the Bureau says a case concerning Rs75 million is a minor one while a person convicted in Rs1m case is imprisoned. He said in fact the voluntary return is a confession of a crime.





