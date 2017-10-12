ISLAMABAD: Neither Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is resigning from the office of Finance Minister nor the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has advised him to quit.

Quoting the sources close to Senator Ishaq Dar, ruled out the reports of international media that the Finance Minister was going to leave the portfolio.

The sources further said that no international institution has sent any negative message to Ishaq Dar and he was performing his duties and responsibilities in best possible way.

Despite hurdles, the Finance Minister will continue to strengthen the economy of the country, the sources stated.

They expressed distress overuse of offensive language against Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly and said that those who targeted the Finance Minister were claimed to be his close aides in near past.