Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal has reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to work with the United States as a partner for achieving peace and security in the region, reported Ahsan Iqbal.

He was addressing a gathering of students, academicians, think tank analysts, and media persons in Washington.

He said Pakistan desires a broader and comprehensive partnership with the United States, beyond security and particularly in the education sector.

Ahsan Iqbal said implementation of the National Action Plan in conjunction with the sweeping counter-terrorism operations and sacrifices rendered by security forces and people have improved security situation in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and will support any effort for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, which is the only path towards obtaining lasting peace in the region.

The Interior Minister said blaming Pakistan for security failures in Afghanistan is unhelpful for Islamabad, whose sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are without parallel in the region.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Ahsan Iqbal said it will not only overhaul Pakistan's transport and energy infrastructure, but also act as a catalyst for regional integration.