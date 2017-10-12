NOORPUR THAL:-Position-holders of annual speech competition were awarded cash prizes at a ceremony held at Govt High School Noorpur Thal here the other day. Deputy District Officer (DDO) Education Sheikh Amjad Ejaz distributed prizes to the position-holders. Speaking on the occasion, the officer said pointed out that parents, teachers and the society were proud of brilliant students. He appreciated brilliant performance of students.
He also highlighted the achievement of best teacher award holders - Malik
Sher Iqbal Baghoor and Summar Abbas. A large number of students, teachers, school principals and Assistant Education Officers attended the ceremony.