PESHAWAR - Rah-e-Haq Party on Wednesday announced supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the by-election on NA-4, Peshawar.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Gulzar Khan.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with the PML-N KP President Ameer Muqam, Rah-e-Haq Party President Ibrahim Qasmi said that his party would back the N-League’s candidate Nasir Khan Musazai in the by-polls.

Different political and religious parties have requested us for support, but we held party’s meeting, wherein it was decided to extend support to the PML-N as it was taking interest in resolving people’s problems and launching various uplift projects, he said.

He said that it was the PML-N which had so far completed a number of gas and electricity schemes in NA-4.

Ameer Muqam on this occasion said that the PML-N would launch more projects in the province. He said that KP CM Pervez Khattak had started making tall claims like Imran Khan, however; in reality there was nothing on ground, he said.

The CM KP is nowadays busy in re-inauguration of projects of the previous governments because the PTI had done nothing in more than four years of its government in the province, he alleged.

Terming mosques solarisation project in NA-4 as rigging, he said that people of the constituency could not be deceived by such tactics.

On this occasion, an independent candidate, Zia-ur-Rehman, also announced withdrawing his candidature for the by-election in favour of the NPML-N. He also announced joining the PML-N and posed confidence in central and provincial leadership of the party.

Our Staff Reporter